Elon Musk: Canadian Truckers Rule! Truckers Across the World Form Convoys!

Truckers around the world are creating their own convoys to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, inspired by the Canadian Freedom Convoy, which reportedly has fifty thousand trucks.

They will be in Ottawa by Saturday to get “the government of Canada to repeal its cross border Covid tracking passport/phone app and ALL Covid-19 vaccine mandates,” according to a press release.

It is said that 1.4 million people are heading for Ottawa and won’t leave until Trudeau resigns.

Trudeau claims he was exposed to COVID and has to quarantine for five days. How convenient!

Farmers joined up with their tractors.

Just the News reported:

Americans are invited to also protest the mandate this Saturday at three border locations: Houlton, Maine; Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; and Sweet Grass, Montana.

About 10,000 US trucks are expected.

In Australia, the “2022 Official Convoy to Canberra” has more than 44,000 members on Facebook and more than 10,000 followers on Telegram as of Thursday. The group is planning to meet in the capital by Jan. 31 to protest vaccine mandates.

European truckers are organizing to protest vaccine mandates as well. The European Convoy Telegram channel has more than 7,300 members. Truckers are organizing across Europe, including the Netherlands, France, Hungary and more, to converge on Brussels by Feb. 7.

Stinchfield says we need to do it here.

Elon Musk told his nearly 72 million followers that “Canadian Truckers rule!”

He also tweeted this:

As this goes on, the US media says NOTHING.


