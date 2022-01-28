Elon Musk: Canadian Truckers Rule! Truckers Across the World Form Convoys!

Truckers around the world are creating their own convoys to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, inspired by the Canadian Freedom Convoy, which reportedly has fifty thousand trucks.

They will be in Ottawa by Saturday to get “the government of Canada to repeal its cross border Covid tracking passport/phone app and ALL Covid-19 vaccine mandates,” according to a press release.

It is said that 1.4 million people are heading for Ottawa and won’t leave until Trudeau resigns.

Trudeau claims he was exposed to COVID and has to quarantine for five days. How convenient!

Farmers joined up with their tractors.

Farmers out to support the freedom trucker convoy in Beamsville, Ontario, Canada this morning. The convoy is making it’s way from the west and east to Ottawa to protest against mandates and restrictions in the country. pic.twitter.com/EiSJs66wiK — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 27, 2022

Just the News reported:

Americans are invited to also protest the mandate this Saturday at three border locations: Houlton, Maine; Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; and Sweet Grass, Montana.

About 10,000 US trucks are expected.

In Australia, the “2022 Official Convoy to Canberra” has more than 44,000 members on Facebook and more than 10,000 followers on Telegram as of Thursday. The group is planning to meet in the capital by Jan. 31 to protest vaccine mandates.

European truckers are organizing to protest vaccine mandates as well. The European Convoy Telegram channel has more than 7,300 members. Truckers are organizing across Europe, including the Netherlands, France, Hungary and more, to converge on Brussels by Feb. 7.

Stinchfield says we need to do it here.

“I never thought that I would say this but we need to take a cue from what is happening in Canada right now.” A convoy of trucks is moving to protest the vaccine mandate for truckers in Canada. @stinchfield1776 introduces the truckers taking a stand for freedom. pic.twitter.com/s92aetEOT0 — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 27, 2022

Elon Musk told his nearly 72 million followers that “Canadian Truckers rule!”

Canadian truckers rule — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

He also tweeted this:

If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

As this goes on, the US media says NOTHING.

CANADA – Truckers against medical discrimination. This convoy is now heading to Ottawa and is 70km long, We stand with you Canada. #NoVaccinePassports #NoMandatoryVaccines #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/pYGQI6mTty — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) January 24, 2022

Supporters of the freedom trucker convoy are being picked up on traffic cameras all over Ontario, Canada filling up the overpasses. pic.twitter.com/D118q7e3Nv — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 27, 2022

Canadians set off fireworks last night as the truck convoy passed in protest against vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions. At over 70km long, Canada’s convoy shatters the prior world record for longest truck convoy ever recorded.pic.twitter.com/ujPYScL2Cw — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) January 26, 2022

