Terrifying News About 7.1 Million Visas

According to Ali Bradley at News Nation, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) revealed that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has insufficient information on whether the Department of State (DoS) has interviewed nonimmigrant visa holders.

The OIG report shows that between 2020 and 2023, the DoS granted approximately 7.1 million nonimmigrant visas without conducting in-person consular interviews. An undisclosed number had no fingerprints.

Mayorkas’s DHS and the DoS expanded categories of interviews in January. The fingerprint waivers concluded in December 2023.

In other words, there are no interviews, fingerprints, or concerns about terrorism. This is despite the 9/11 terrorists coming in on expired visas. We have the FBI Director, former CIA chief Mike Morell, and others warning of an imminent terrorist attack.

We have at least 7.1 million people here who received visas without interviews and many without fingerprints.

Countries worldwide do not allow people just to come in, claiming they’re tourists or visitors without any checks whatsoever. However, under Biden and the team of Democrats running the country, the US does.

The attacks are likely being planned, and the terrorists are here. They will also wait until after the election. Terrorists want Biden to win.