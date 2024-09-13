Terrifying! We Almost Went Into a Direct War with Russia Today

Russian President Vladimir Putin says allowing attacks with Western long-range missiles would directly involve NATO in the conflict. We’d be at war with Russia. The US, UK and others suggested they would allow it, but it seems the US pulled back.

The British Prime Minister was on his way to the White House today to discuss whether they would allow Ukraine to use Western weapons deep inside Russia. Before his arrival, the Pentagon Spokesperson said there would not be an announcement today.

We don’t know what that means, but it sounds like sanity took hold – we hope. Kirby said earlier that the US is taking Putin seriously when he said that we would be at war with Russia if Western weapons were used inside Russia.

Perhaps the US is pulling back.

Prime Minister Starmer said he was going to approve Western weapons inside Russia.

By the way, our borders are open. Also, Russia could take out our communications, such as Starlink.

We have complete fools running the country.

The CIA head Bill Burns and Sir Peter Moore of MI-6 praised Ukrainians for the ‘successful’ movement into Kursk and claimed Putin lost the war. They sound like fools. Of course, Kursk was unsuccessful, and Putin didn’t lose. He continually gains land.

Putin’s Warning

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that on Friday, the West received and understood Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest warning.

Putin stated earlier that allowing Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons to hit targets deep inside Russia would make these countries directly involved in the conflict.

The UK was the first country to announce the shipment of its own long-range missiles to Ukraine in May 2023, followed by France several months later. Washington revealed that it had supplied Kiev with ATACMS missiles this spring.

Kiev was warned not to use the weapons inside internationally recognized Russian territory.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described Putin’s latest warning as “very important.”

The Russian president’s statement was “clear, unequivocal, and doesn’t lend itself to multiple interpretations,” the spokesman said.

He added that “We have no doubt that this statement has reached its recipients.”

“Their direct participation [in the Ukraine conflict], of course, significantly changes the very essence, the very nature” of the hostilities, the president stressed.

Putin added that Russia will “make the appropriate decisions based on the threats facing us.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy had suggested they would allow Ukraine to use US weapons deep inside Russia.

It is expected that Blinken will announce tomorrow that the US has given Ukraine the greenlight to strike deep inside Russia using Western made Storm Shadow missiles. This would mean NATO & the US are at war with Russia. Putin explains their position here pic.twitter.com/NYJnN13Ru3 — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) September 12, 2024

We have no clue who is running the US, and we should be very afraid. Congress seems oblivious as Blinken takes the role of President and Congress.

This idiot wants World War III:

Trudeau says today Canada fully supports Ukraine’s use of long-range weaponry to strike into Russia. Anyone with common sense realizes this will escalate quickly into a total nuclear war Justin Trudeau is openly supporting starting WWIIIpic.twitter.com/XeO4glvDNE — The world has gone mad (@HaveWeAllGoneM1) September 13, 2024

This is what went on earlier.

Why is shadow President Blinken embarrassing Lloyd Austin in front of the whole world by undoing his de-escalation measures? Why are long range strikes with US missiles deep inside of Russia on the table again? Seems like Austin wants to avoid nuclear war and Blinken doesn’t. https://t.co/R4nT2tyaGZ — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) September 11, 2024