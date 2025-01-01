Terror in New Orleans: Mass Casualties, 2 Officers Shot

New Orleans police said they were dealing with a mass casualty incident after a car reportedly plowed into people on Wednesday. Unconfirmed reports said 10 people were killed while another 30 were injured in the incident, CBS News reported at 4:29 this morning.

CBS News said that a truck drove into a crowd at high speed on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter. Allegedly, the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire, CBS News said, citing witnesses.

The suspect is dead. He died during the gunfight with police.

The Daily Mail reported at 7:27:

Witnesses have claimed the suspect was “wearing full body armor.” Some said the suspect was “armed with an assault rifle.”

Officials revealed Wednesday morning that the suspect fired at police and hit two officers who are in stable condition.

The suspect was “hell-bent on creating carnage,” according to police superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

“It involved a man driving a pickup truck down Bourbon Street at a very fast pace,” NOLA police superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said.

“It was very intentional behavior… this man was trying to run as many people over as he could.”

The chief added that “this wasn’t a DUI situation.”

She confirmed 10 people were killed and 26 injured.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell called the tragedy a terror attack on Wednesday morning.

She asked the public to stay clear of the eight blocks surrounding Bourbon Street.

“We do know that the city of New Orleans was impacted by a terrorist attack,” Cantrell said.

WATCH: Mayor of New Orleans confirms the attack in New Orleans on New Years Eve was a TERRORIST ATTACK. FBI is now taking over the investigation. 10 people dead, 30 more injured, including 2 police officers. Mayor says she is in touch with the White House. https://t.co/86CWedT8hB pic.twitter.com/SbbUrTfsjr — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 1, 2025

A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning. Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area. — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 1, 2025 **Disturbing images** pic.twitter.com/F55ugfaTJR — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) January 1, 2025

We’re hearing reports of numerous people being my struck by a vehicle and shots being fired in the French Quarter. The Orleans Parish Coroner has arrived on Canal St. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/7HQRjlgz5j — Winston Reed (@WinstonReediii) January 1, 2025

Another mass casualty event, this time in New Orleans A driver plowed into people on the street and then stepped out the car and opened fire on people. Thoughts are with the victims pic.twitter.com/6zzDdpzlIo — Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) January 1, 2025

BREAKING: A truck crashed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon. Reports are dəath toll currently at 12 victims. pic.twitter.com/0oUtxPVbT4 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 1, 2025

