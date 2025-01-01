Ukraine & Western Allies Shut Down Russian Gas To Europe

A transnational pipeline was shut down on Wednesday after Kyiv refused to renew an agreement allowing Russian gas to be transported through its territory.

The New York Times reported that it is part of a broader campaign by Ukraine and its Western allies to undermine Moscow’s ability to fund its war effort and limit the Kremlin’s ability to use energy as leverage in Europe.

“This is a historic event,” Ukraine’s energy minister, Herman Galushchenko, said in a statement. “Russia is losing markets; it will suffer financial losses.”

Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Transnistria, and several other Balkan states depend on Russian gas. The first three have storage that can carry them through the winter.

Moldova and Transnistria are very vulnerable. Moldova hasn’t even paid its gas bills. Transnistria is a tiny break-off Republic from Moldova that stands with Russia. They are a prime target.

It won’t impact Russia’s finances very much, but it will severely affect some European states.

