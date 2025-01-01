Justice Roberts on “Dangerous” Talk About Ignoring Rulings

Now that President Trump is closing in on the presidency, Chief Justice Roberts is warning against “dangerous” talk by some officials about ignoring federal court rulings, using an annual report weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Officials “from across the political spectrum have raised the specter of open disregard for federal court rulings,” Roberts wrote in the report released by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. “These dangerous suggestions, however sporadic, must be soundly rejected.”

The media takes his comments as a suggestion that Donald Trump is the problem.

This comes as Donald Trump complains about the rigging of the court system, which Chuck Schumer has admitted he is doing.

This is rich, considering Joe Biden planned to destroy the Court and continually ignored Supreme Court rulings on college loans, affirmative action, the transgender sports rule, immunity, and more.

When Biden violated the Court rulings, Roberts never complained, but now that Trump is rightfully pointing out what Schumer admitted, Democrats rigged the Court in a way by appointing 235 far-left federal judges whose goal will be to stop Donald Trump’s agenda.

The chief justice didn’t detail which officials he had in mind – and both Republicans and Democrats have hinted at ignoring court rulings in recent years. Still, Roberts’ year-end message landed days before the January 20 inauguration of a president who has repeatedly decried the federal judiciary as rigged.

Roberts is no fan of Donald Trump, but he should be fair, and he isn’t.

