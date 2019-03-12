Worst College Scandal in US History Nabs Actresses

In what is being described as the worst college scandal in U.S. history, over fifty people have been arrested in a scam that helped wealthy parents get their less-than-qualified students into top-notch universities.

Alan Dershowitz described it as the worst college scandal in U.S. history and that sounds about right. He warned it’s the tip of the iceberg.

Parents paid for their children to get into schools for sports, although they weren’t athletes, and with SAT’s they never even took in some cases.

A school administrator, NCAA DA-1 coaches, college prep executives, and actors participated in the scheme. At the center of this scheme is William “Rick” Singer, 58, who owned the test preparation business that allegedly facilitated the cheating and who is accused of often taking the students’ tests himself.

Some parents paid up to $6 million to get their kids into elite colleges, including Harvard and Yale.

Actors, Felicity Huffman and her husband William H. Macy, and Lori Loughlin have been charged. Prosecutors say the accused are a “catalog of wealth and privilege” — including real estate investors, a fashion designer, and a global law firm’s co-chairman.

Loughlin and her husband “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team.” That was despite the fact that they did not participate in Crew.

Some students had their faces morphed on to other skiers in photos.

These people stole the placements that rightfully belonged to more able students. They used their wealth to cheat those who worked very hard to earn a place in one of these outstanding schools. The adults involved in this also taught their children to lie and cheat to get ahead. They taught them to use their privileged position to take what was not rightfully theirs.

It’s a great way to kill the American Dream.

WATCH, IT’S UNBELIEVABLE:

COLLEGE BRIBE SCANDAL: U.S. federal prosecutors hold a press conference after charging dozens of wealthy Americans for buying their kids’ admission into elite colleges. Among those charged are actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin https://t.co/ieDNYwvcET — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 12, 2019