Terror Threats Blinking Red! And Look at the Thousands Pouring In

New: Ten of thousands of unvetted people are coming from all over the world, and we haven’t a clue as to who they are.

The threat level for Islamofascist terror attacks in the EU has been raised to substantial. Recently, FBI Director Wray told Congress that there are “blinking red lights” of terror everywhere.

The terror threat facing the United States has reached unprecedented levels since the October 7 attack on Israel.

“What I would say that is unique about the environment that we’re in right now in my career is that, while there may have been times over the years where individual threats could have been higher here or there than where they may be right now, I’ve never seen a time where all the threats of so many of the threats are all elevated, all at exactly the same time,” Wray said.

“I see blinking red lights everywhere,” Wray said in answer to a question.

[It’s] a “veritable rogue’s gallery of foreign terrorists” has called for attacks against the U.S.”

With that in mind, per CBP sources, there were once again more than 11,000 migrant encounters at the southern border yesterday. This used to be unheard of, but now it’s happening repeatedly. In the San Diego sector, Border Patrol apprehended 160+ Chinese nationals and 130+ Turkish nationals yesterday.

Watch the new Democrats – tens of thousands of them – heading directly for the US. They are just south of Piedras Negras. We know nothing about them except their country of origin, and we’re not even sure of that.

BREAKING REPORT: Fox News reveals exclusive video of TENS OF THOUSANDS OF MIGRANTS three hours south of Piedras Negras, all headed directly to the United States border… pic.twitter.com/KGHCVbBjJc — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 13, 2023

**NEW VIDEO**

FOX News sources capture a FerroMex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now… cheering and clearly not heeding the message: “do not come”@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YflMwXrWqu — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 17, 2023

Many come with more poison to kill your children. The ones coming with cartels have to pay them back by committing crimes.

In the past 72 hours, USBP seized:

– 603 lbs. of Marijuana

– 269 lbs. of Meth

– 194 lbs. of Cocaine

– 52 lbs. of Fentanyl

– $541,000 in Cash $3.4 million worth of dangerous narcotics taken from drug traffickers along the border in just 3 days! pic.twitter.com/lYIkuFrQxv — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) December 14, 2023

