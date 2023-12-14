The Biden Christmas Clown Show

Welcome to Woke Christmas. I thought drag queens were funny and entertaining, at least when Robin Williams, John Travolta, Dustin Hoffman, Eddie Murphy, Jack Lemmon, and others played drag queens. Now, they are promoting wokeism. Not so funny anymore.

Who can argue with this next clip’s message except the deranged administration and people who claim they like this version of Christmas? Democrats definitely have the drag queen vote.

The only thing the ‘Good Catholic’ Joe Biden administration left out was a non-white Satanic drag queen.

Jill Biden Christmas Video (Featuring drag queens) VS Melania Trump Christmas Video (Featuring Jesus) Which do you prefer? pic.twitter.com/E39NLFk4gY — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 14, 2023

Jill Biden’s Christmas Past:

Christmas, remember when:

Melania Trump’s sense of taste and style in decorating the White House for Christmas in 2017 raised the bar. pic.twitter.com/0QII5h58Mq — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) December 14, 2023

How Melania Trump decorated the White House in 2020. They were better days. pic.twitter.com/KXhl8sDrP3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 14, 2023

Melania Trump’s decorations of the White House in 2019 were incredible. Christmas had class. pic.twitter.com/HvZikFFIfX — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 14, 2023

Related