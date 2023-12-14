The Biden Christmas Clown Show

By
M Dowling
-
0
38

Welcome to Woke Christmas. I thought drag queens were funny and entertaining, at least when Robin Williams, John Travolta, Dustin Hoffman, Eddie Murphy, Jack Lemmon, and others played drag queens. Now, they are promoting wokeism. Not so funny anymore.

A Woke Christmas

Who can argue with this next clip’s message except the deranged administration and people who claim they like this version of Christmas? Democrats definitely have the drag queen vote.

The only thing the ‘Good Catholic’ Joe Biden administration left out was a non-white Satanic drag queen.

Jill Biden’s Christmas Past:

Christmas, remember when:

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments