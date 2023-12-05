FBI Director: “Blinking Red Lights [of Terror Threats] Everywhere”

Republicans are grilling FBI Director Wray at a hearing Tuesday about the FBI violating our 4th Amendment rights and the Epstein logs. Still, the most important questions are about the terror threats right now. The one thing Christopher Wray will not mention is the open border.

There is nothing more important than having millions of unvetted anonymous people pouring into our country. Still, it’s not what these awful people in charge are admitting to because they want to protect certain politicians.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Tuesday that the terror threat facing the United States has reached unprecedented levels since the October 7 attack on Israel.

Sen. Graham asked him to assess the “threat matrix.”

“What I would say that is unique about the environment that we’re in right now in my career is that, while there may have been times over the years where individual threats could have been higher here or there than where they may be right now, I’ve never seen a time where all the threats of so many of the threats are all elevated, all at exactly the same time,” Wray said.

“So blinking red lights analogy about 911 – all the lights were blinking red before 911, apparently,” Graham continued. “Obviously all of us missed it. Would you say there are multiple blinking red lights out there?” He asked.

Graham is suddenly concerned after God knows who poured through our borders.

“I see blinking red lights everywhere,” Wray answered.

Wray told Graham that a “veritable rogue’s gallery of foreign terrorists” has called for attacks against the U.S.”

“The threat level has gone to a whole norther level since Oct. 7,” Wray emphasized.

[The traitors in our country have allowed the US to be invaded by unvetted foreigners from all over the world, and many are from countries that are hotbeds of terrorism.

Troops in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 74 times since October 7, and some of these soldiers now have serious brain injuries, and one contractor has died.

Prepare yourself for attacks.

House Speaker Johnson Demands Border Restrictions

It’s a little like closing the barn door after all the cows have left, but Speaker Johnson will not release funds to Ukraine unless we first make extensive reforms to the US immigration system.

“There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money and nearly out of time, OMB director Shalanda Young wrote – Punchbowl News reports.

The US has already contributed $100 billion to Ukraine’s war effort, and Biden is asking for another $109 billion without securing our borders.

According to Punchbowl, Johnson said, ”The American people feel very strongly about this, and I do as well. We have things that we can and should do around the world, but we have to take care of our own house first. As long as the border is wide open, we are opening ourselves up to great threats. And again, it’s just a matter of principle that if we’re going to take care of a border in Ukraine, we need to take care of America’s as well. And I think there’s bipartisan support for that idea.”

Biden and his team of Obama advisers don’t care about Americans. All they care about is turning our country into a one-party country with them in charge. They want their permanent electoral majority to form a dictatorship. That is what a one-party country is.

