Terror Warning in DC for Monday’s Inauguration: Update

Update: The Inauguration was moved indoors. The ceremony will be moved into the Rotunda. The TV screens will be set up in the Capitol Center. The new Secret Service Chief said they get 100 threats an hour against Trump.

Donald Trump said he ordered it moved as Ronald Reagan did in 1985 just because of the cold weather.

After the ceremony, Donald Trump will attend the three balls.

The temperatures on Monday will be in the single digits, and the Inauguration might be [was just] moved indoors. Although no one suggested this, there is another reason it might be moved indoors. The terror threat level is high. We have had open borders for four years on top of no vetting.

Maybe that is why no former US president or their wives will attend. Although, they are probably staying away out of pettiness. However, many prominent people are not going to attend due to the threat of a terror attack.

Precautions

“More than 30 miles of anti-scale fence will be used for the inauguration — more than any other NSSE (National Special Security Event) ever before,” said Matt McCool, special agent-in-charge of the Secret Service’s Washington Field Office.

“The Secret Service’s comprehensive security plan will continue to use drones as part of our protective posture. Do not be alarmed if you see these assets during the inauguration and in the training in the days ahead,” McCool said.

Approximately 25,000 law enforcement officers and military personnel, as well as 4,000 officers from police departments around the country, will be part of a massive security presence patrolling a 2-mile perimeter and other locations during the event.

Reasons for Concern

Don Mihalek is a former senior Secret Service agent. He told WTOP, “It’s the first time, in the modern era, we’ve had a president being inaugurated who had been the president before.”

“This is also the first time we’re having a president being inaugurated, who’s had two assassination attempts during the campaign,” Mihalek said. “It’s the first time we’ve also had a president who has a real threat against them from a foreign entity — in this case, from Iran.”

“You have a president being inaugurated who is coming in on the heels of a bunch of turmoil that occurred when he was leaving office,” he added.

We just had an ISIS-inspired attack in New Orleans that led to the death of 14 people.

“The FBI and DHS are concerned about possible copycat or retaliatory attacks due to the persistent appeal of vehicle ramming as a tactic for aspiring violent extremist attackers,” the announcement said.

They had a couple of lone actors at the Capitol recently. One had a machete and a box cutter.

That said, it looks like they have done what they need to do to protect the crowd and the president.

Will they eventually try to kill Donald Trump again? Probably. The cartels and terrorists don’t want to leave the USA.

The FBI: From Woke to Functional

At least the FBI ditched its diversity and inclusion department before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Secret Service agent in charge of President Trump's inauguration just announced that it's a "higher threat environment," and they've activated every resource to keep Trump & patriots safe.

Again, we had open borders for four years. We have well over a million young Chinese Nationals, most young men, in the country. We have warlords and Iranian and Russian military. China can destroy our water and food supply and shut down our Internet any time they want, IMHO.

Watch:

This might be the most insightful and terrifying interview I've ever done. Iranian national who crossed illegally into Jacumba, California, warns me and America of what's coming. You must watch the whole thing! Listen to what he says about Trump versus Biden, it truly is…

