Lithium Battery Facility Ablaze: “This is a disaster, is what it is.”

The world’s largest lithium battery facility is on fire. Elon Musk said it has nothing to do with Tesla or its batteries. The cause is not yet known. Over 1,000 people were advised to evacuate a community in Northern California after a large fire erupted Thursday afternoon at one of the world’s largest battery storage plants.

No injuries were reported, and all personnel were evacuated.

These are very difficult fires to put out.

Video circulating on social media shows smoke and flames erupting from the Moss Landing Power Plant on Thursday night in the community of Moss Landing, located about 25 miles south of Santa Cruz.

Texas company Vistra Energy owns the plant. It contains tens of thousands of batteries.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. This is a disaster, is what it is,” Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church told KSBW-TV. But he said he did not expect the fire to spread beyond the concrete building it was enclosed in.

It could be raining toxic chemicals on farms and homes.

The world‘s largest lithium battery facility at Vistra Power Plant in Moss Landing, CA continues to burn. Officials have no timeline for extinguishing the toxic blaze, but for reference the last lithium battery fire in California burned for 11 days pic.twitter.com/Cwignva06F — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 17, 2025

Watch the report from last evening:

Huge fire started Thursday afternoon at Vistra’s battery facility at the Moss Landing Power Plant in Central California. Santa Cruz and Monterey public health officials advised people to stay indoors and close doors and windows. Cause of the fire has not yet been determined. pic.twitter.com/lYawijwlg2 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 17, 2025

