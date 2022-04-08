Terrorist Attack in Tel Aviv the Media Will Ignore

Democrats have abandoned Israel in a number of ways. For one, their media stopped reporting attacks on them. You probably didn’t hear about this terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. Two people died and three were seriously injured.

The New Democrats support the terrorists. It’s what the Squad and their far-left colleagues want. Just look at what Biden plans to do for Iran in the new nuke deal which is being negotiated by Russia.

Republicans have not abandoned them. Rep. Zeldin writes on Twitter: Innocent Israeli citizens are being targeted with relentless terror attacks, including a terrorist today opening fire in Tel Aviv. Our hearts are heavy tonight and filled with tremendous love and support for our nation’s great ally, Israel, and her people.

These attacks are not simply against Israel. They are against Jews for being Jews.

The attack was conducted by a Palestinian. Israeli forces shot him dead.

Another cowardly terrorist attack you likely won’t see on the news. Because it happened in Israel. This time a point-blank shooting. At least two innocent civilians dead. Security forces hunting the gunman in Tel Aviv urging people to stay indoors.pic.twitter.com/FilckcDN4P — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 7, 2022

In response to the terror attack in Israel, this “verified journalist” mocks Israeli civilians running for their lives. He tweeted with the video, “there is nothing, but a Palestinian hero of opening the door of an animal pen”. And laughs. Yet, Trump is banned from Twitter. https://t.co/T9lfz8TMDx — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 7, 2022

These are 27-year-olds Eytam Megini and Tomer Morad, friends since childhood, who were murdered in last night’s terror attack in central Tel Aviv. May their memory be a blessing. 🕯 pic.twitter.com/zD116YPUe6 — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) April 8, 2022

