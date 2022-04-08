Terrorist Attack in Tel Aviv the Media Will Ignore

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

Democrats have abandoned Israel in a number of ways. For one, their media stopped reporting attacks on them. You probably didn’t hear about this terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. Two people died and three were seriously injured.

The New Democrats support the terrorists. It’s what the Squad and their far-left colleagues want. Just look at what Biden plans to do for Iran in the new nuke deal which is being negotiated by Russia.

Republicans have not abandoned them. Rep. Zeldin writes on Twitter: Innocent Israeli citizens are being targeted with relentless terror attacks, including a terrorist today opening fire in Tel Aviv. Our hearts are heavy tonight and filled with tremendous love and support for our nation’s great ally, Israel, and her people.

These attacks are not simply against Israel. They are against Jews for being Jews.

The attack was conducted by a Palestinian. Israeli forces shot him dead.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments