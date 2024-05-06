Terrorist Hamas Accepts a Ceasefire Deal Egypt & Qatar Devised

According to Fox News, Hamas has allegedly agreed to a framework for a ceasefire put together by Egypt and Qatar.

The US has not confirmed the agreement.

“The fighter brother Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, had a phone call with the Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, and with the Egyptian Minister of Intelligence, Mr. Abbas Kamel, and informed them of the Hamas movement’s approval of their proposal regarding the ceasefire agreement,” the Hamas statement read.

Israel has not yet responded. However, Netanyahu made it clear as late as yesterday that he’s not on the same page as Hamas. Hamas wanted a complete surrender a few days ago.

Hamas threatened Israel with a fierce fight in Rafah.

“We confirm that any military offensive in Rafah will not be a picnic to the fascist occupation army,” the terror group said in a statement. “Our brave resistance on top of them, the Qassam Brigades, is fully prepared to defend our people and defeat this enemy.”

According to The Times of Israel, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone for 30 minutes on Monday evening.

Biden is making Israel negotiate with a terror group tied to Iran. It’s insane, and why are two Hamas-friendly nations devising the deal?

