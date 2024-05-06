Nathan Wade: Office Cheating Is “as American as Apple Pie”

Morally bankrupt Nathan Wade is the disgraced prosecutor of the Fani Willis fake RICO case in Georgia. He’s going through an ugly divorce because he doesn’t want to pay his fair share. His poor wife.

EVERYBODY DOES IT, UH, NO!

“Workplace romances are as American as apple pie,” disgraced attorney Nathan Wade told ABC News. It happens to everyone, but it happened to the two of us.”

He’s so arrogant and devoid of ethical boundaries that he doesn’t even know you aren’t supposed to say cheating with your boss is as American as apple pie.

Wade had some regrets. It interfered with their interference in the election.

He regrets that it mattered and became the focal point of this prosecution [the lawfare against Donald Trump and his allies].

Sure. Cheating, lying, and cashing in like a corrupt oligarch has God, Mom, and apple pie written all over it. He has the morals of a bunny in heat.

He’s very creepy. Again, his poor wife whom he left destitute.

EXCLUSIVE: Nathan Wade, the former Fulton County special prosecutor involved in Trump’s election interference case, speaks to @LinseyDavis since resigning after a disqualification battle over his relationship with DA Fani Willis. Tomorrow on @GMA and @ABCNewsLive at 7PM ET. pic.twitter.com/QiWlMj4YxP — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 5, 2024

