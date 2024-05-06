Chinese scientists created a mutant Ebola virus to skirt around biosafety rules. It caused horrific symptoms and killed the hamsters within two to three days.

One symptom was scabbing over their eyeballs. They suffered an unimaginable death but died quickly. Well, that’s good, isn’t it? The US is undoubtedly funding this.

They are trying to mimic Ebola symptoms in a lab safely.

Ebola needs to be handled in Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) facilities, special high-security laboratories, while many are only BLS-2.

To work around this in a lower security setting, scientists used a different virus called vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV), which they engineered to carry part of the Ebola virus that’s called glycoprotein (GP) that plays a crucial role in helping the virus enter and infect cells of its host.

A report from the World Health Organization (WHO) said the last major outbreak of the virus, which occurred from 2014 to 2016 in several West African countries, was deadly.

During those two years, more than 28,600 people were reportedly infected, and about 11,300 died.

Apparently, lab leaks occur 70 to 100 times a year.

However, Dr Richard Ebright, a chemical biologist at Rutgers University in New Jersey, told DailyMail.com that it’s unlikely that a lab leak involving VSV would lead to widespread infection in the public.

For all of you who trust Chinese scientists, it’s all good.

Only in Clown World do Chinese communists, funded by NIH, get to create horrible contagious diseases in a lab that isn’t up to standards.

