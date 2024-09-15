Terrorist Threats Canceled 3 Concerts-Swift Backs Harris Who Objected to Saying “radical Islamic terrorism”

While the title pretty much tells the story, we thought it might be fun to take an ironic, light-hearted look at super celebrity Taylor Swift’s full-throated endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.

In early August of this year, the pop star was forced to cancel three concerts in Vienna because of terrorist threats.

The sold-out shows at Ernst Happel Stadium were canceled following the arrest of two teenagers who were allegedly planning a terrorist attack outside the venue. A third teenager was arrested a few days later in connection with the alleged plot.

Austrian authorities said a 17-year-old Austrian citizen with Turkish and Croatian roots and a 19-year-old Austrian citizen had planned to kill people outside the stadium using knives or self-made explosives.

Authorities said the plot appeared to have been inspired by ISIS and Al Qaeda. Investigators said they found bomb-making materials at one of the suspects’ homes. ISIS and Al Qaeda material were also allegedly found at the home of one of the suspects.

“The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows,” Swift wrote on Instagram.”But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

Meanwhile, Harris, at the Islamic Center of Southern California, had said, “We must have the courage to object when they use that term ‘radical Islamic terrorism’.” Thinking the “we” in that comment was her Muslim audience, and the “they” was most everyone else.

Kamala apparently felt back then, as she does today, that if you allow an obviously dangerous threat to go unnamed or unaddressed, it’ll go away.

Thankfully, for all those Swifties, local officials took action against radical Islamic terrorists looking, once again, to turn a fun-filled event into a killing field of innocents. But this “save” came no thanks to the woke “thinking” of people like Kamala Harris and her fellow appeasers. Had it not been for the diligence of those “authorities,” there may have been mass chaos and slaughter.

Taylor may be a genius marketer and music maker, but Swift is not especially a genius when it comes to making personal decisions regarding men or politics.

She falls right in line with almost every detached from reality, clueless celebrity who thinks they should tell us, who live in the real world, how to vote.