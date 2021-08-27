Terrorists to naive Leftists: If you accept them, they’ll work on climate change

















The Taliban terrorists have made their appeal to the left-wing of the Western World with a promise to work on climate change.

Climate change extremism is meant to turn the Western World communist. It’s an enormous wealth redistribution scheme. They will most certainly have their hand out as the US Left doles out our wealth and resources.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a member of the Taliban’s Cultural Commission, said in an interview the group would have a lot to offer if embraced by the global community following the U.S. military withdrawal and fall of the Afghan government.

“We believe the world has a unique opportunity of rapprochement and coming together to tackle the challenges not only facing us but the entire humanity,” Balkhi told Newsweek this week. “And these challenges, ranging from world security and climate change, need the collective efforts of all and cannot be achieved if we exclude or ignore an entire people who have been devastated by imposed wars for the past four decades.”

“We hope not only to be recognized by regional countries, but the entire world at large as the legitimate representative government of the people of Afghanistan who have gained their right of self-determination from a foreign occupation with the backing and support of an entire nation after a prolonged struggle and immense sacrifices despite all odds being stacked against our people,” Balkhi reportedly said in the interview.

They are appealing to the suckers of the Left for obvious reasons. They will still torture, kill, enslave, but that’s okay with our leadership and US corporations. They’ll do business with them as they do with China now.

Related















