It’s now okay to kill an unarmed female Trump protester

Why was an unarmed, 5’2″ woman crawling through a window into the hall of the Capitol shot and killed on January 6th? The guard claims he yelled for her to stop but there is no tape of that. Perhaps his mask muffled his warning. He was concerned about Ashli Babbitt’s backpack and said he couldn’t see her hands.
The guard, Michael Byrd, said he was “very afraid,” and believes he showed the “utmost courage.”
Last night, Greg Kelly interviewed Ashli’s husband, a retired Marine, for comments, showing him clips of the interview he had not yet seen. Mrs. Babbitt, an ardent Trump supporter, was an Air Force veteran.
Mr. Kelly said he saw no justification for this shooting, and he believes the killer’s name was kept secret because he is black.
Mr. Babbitt had read the transcript of the interview, and Greg Kelly played selected clips for his reaction. The first clip was Byrd introducing his mindset. The Byrd interview was very soft and well-researched as Mr. Babbitt says in the interview. He added that Ashli’s hands were first but Byrd said he couldn’t see them. Yet, he worried about her backpack.
He should have taken his mask off if he was yelling out a warning– the yell no one heard.
Byrd said in the next clip that he was taught to hit center mass, but she was at an angle and it hit where it hit. “She was posing a threat,” he insisted.
Lt. Byrd cried during the interview and Kelly thought it was fake. He asked what Babbitt thought. Mr. Babbitt acknowledged that and said Byrd’s getting threats, but he doesn’t feel sorry for him since he is getting them constantly for doing nothing but becoming a widower.
Byrd got teary when Lester Holt said people are saying they saved people from death. He found it “rewarding and refreshing” to hear.
Mr. Babbitt said Byrd didn’t know what was on the other side of the door but he shot anyway. Both Babbitt and Kelly agreed that Byrd shouldn’t have a gun, especially since he once left his loaded and cocked on a bathroom sink.
Mr. Babbit plans to sue and has a page to pay for the lawsuit: www.givesendgo.com/justiceforAshli
In watching his body language, it sure appears he is outright lying, and knows it. How many damn times have we heard people like him claim some “racist” crap, only to be found lying. I don’t believe for a minute he has received threats either. Just another Smollett. I firmly believe he knows he did wrong and certainly can’t admit it. His mannerisms give it away.
I think he also says he couldn’t “hear” those in the hallway. Well, You DAMN IDIOT, how would They hear YOU. He made no effort to indicate a warning. He just “popped-out” from the side and SHOT. I doubt Ashli even knew anyone was there. When I first saw the scene I thought to myself, Why in Hell didn’t he pop out and face them with gun drawn. When someone is faced straight on with the barrel of a gun they certainly will not keep going. Only the biggest coward would stay hiding and shoot someone. For that reason alone it is nothing less than Capital Murder.
It means nothing to comment on Newsmax, but Greg Kelly should be aware, along with others, there is No statute of limitations on cold-blooded Capital Murder. Even ten years or more he can still be arrested and convicted. It wouldn’t be the first time a cop was charged after he was exonerated.