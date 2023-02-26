Testimony That Katie Hobbs and Others Are on the Take of Cartels

ArrestKatieHobbs is trending on Twitter for a good reason. A new scandal has arisen – maybe.

On February 23, 2023, Jacqueline Breger, a forensic investigator, testified before the Arizona Senate that she and the attorney she represents John Thaler, have evidence of extensive corruption involving the Sinaloa Cartel. It includes bribery of judges, politicians, police, and other government officials, and organizations.

It’s a vast conspiracy — allegedly. Katie Hobbs and Kyrsten Sinema are on the take if you believe the narrative.

Mrs. Hobbs and her husband were allegedly engaged in racketeering with the Sinaloa cartel. The bribes were given as mortgages they didn’t have to pay. The real estate transactions are money laundering operations.

Thaler and Breger say they have evidence. Sundance at Conservative Treehouse says they have proof against Mr. and Mrs. Hobbs based on “similar names.”

Similar doesn’t sound like proof.

Sundance writes that Brittany Rae-Chavez and Dawna Rae-Chavez are the cartel agents in this story. Brittany Rae-Chavez is Thaler’s ex-wife, and they are fighting for custody of their young son. Thaler says he discovered his ex-wife’s cartel work during an insurance probe. Breger is his girlfriend. There is much more at the Treehouse, and it’s very captivating.

I’m no Hobbs fan, but she shouldn’t be convicted in the media. It could make us all look very bad. On the other hand, I’d love to get rid of these Democrats in one fell swoop, but only if they’re guilty.

If true, it’s quite the bombshell, and it’s terrifying to think that all these people could possibly be involved with the cartel. We might as well pick up our bags and move to Peru.

We do need to wait for the evidence.

I wouldn’t miss the Wokes on the list, and if there is evidence the election was invalid, I’d love to jump on it, but we need to see a lot more before we believe this story. Although almost anything could be true, a healthy dose of skepticism should be exercised.

#ArrestKatieHobbs and everybody else involved in this. Time to use the RICO laws because this is definitely organized crime. pic.twitter.com/fykM6ZtQLo — Snake Plissken 🇺🇸 (@OldMan308) February 26, 2023

