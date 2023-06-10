Texas Gov. Abbott Codifies Mexican Cartels Are Terrorists -They Can Be Droned

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed new legislation to officially designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Texas is suffering the full force of Joe Biden’s border crisis, and Abbott has signed a series of bills to deal with it. One targets dangerous drug cartels that use the open border to smuggle people and drugs into America.

Abbott had previously designated Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups through an executive order. The bill formalizes the order and increases penalties for drug-related crimes.

“The Texas Legislature has stepped up to make sure we continue to robustly respond to President Biden’s growing border crisis, including allocating $5.1 billion for border security,” Abbott said in a statement.

“Today, I am signing six bills from this year’s regular session to ensure that Texas can continue to do even more to stop illegal immigration at our southern border and provide new tools to the brave men and women along the southern border to protect Texans and Americans from the chaos and crisis of the border.”

The bill allows Texas military forces to use drones and expands actions DPS-trained Border Patrol agents can take when apprehending individuals for felony offenses.

Another bill creates a grant program for Texans with property destroyed by drug smugglers or human traffickers. Still, another allows more interstate cooperation on border security.

The opioid crisis affects both the U.S. and Mexico. The Mexico Peace Index 2023 report revealed that drug overdoses increased by 636%.

The Mexico Peace Index 2023 (IEP) report by the country’s Institute for Economics and Peace revealed that fentanyl seizures at the U.S. border have increased by 300% over the last four years.

PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER ONE

Several Texas cities, like El Paso and Laredo, declared states of emergency over the situation at the border. Texas is getting the worst of the invasion, which is what Democrats want as they plan to turn Texas blue.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said that cartels were “public enemy number one.”

“Today, public enemy number one is the Mexican cartels, and they impact every community in Texas and the United States,” McCraw said.

Texas installed floating barriers to keep illegals from swimming across. It’s a dangerous situation.

25% OF BORDER AGENTS PLAN TO RESIGN NEXT YEAR

One in four Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents intend to resign their positions next year, according to a survey conducted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). They feel overworked and unable to fulfill their duties.

The results of the survey showed that agents face daily problems in carrying out their work. Among them: “increased workload, irregular border policies, being assigned tasks unrelated to law enforcement, lack of adequate resources, and working excessive overtime.” According to the report:

