Oregon State U’s “Extreme Nudity” & Sexual Acts for Children Drag

Oregon State University welcomed a sefl-described “illegal” drag show featuring “extreme nudity.”

One performer used naked breasts to lift weights. Another exposed herself to children sitting on their parent’s laps.

One woman can be heard saying: “Cover your eyes,” as the performer begins undressing. Why did she bring the child or stay?

It’s a vulgar strip show for all ages, so they can groom the children. Allowing this brings all the pedophiles out. This is what Pride is about. It’s not about gays. Don’t conflate the two, and you’ll realize you’re not a homophobe for objecting to this.

In one video, a young child has been brought on the stage by one of the drag queens and interviewed.

Responding to an unintelligible question by the drag queen, the child responds, “He’s a full grown man.”

Rebecca Lang, Students for Life President at Oregon State, told Campus Reform, “The show consisted of extremely explicit sexual content including sexually provocative performances by men and women in drag and costumes.”

Lang said, “[They] were subjected to not only references but physical moves and sexually explicit dances by both biological men and women, and extreme nudity as well.”

It’s called grooming, and all the pervs applaud:

via Campus Reform Youtube Channel

Related