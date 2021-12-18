Texas Has Begun Building a Border Wall with State Money

















Texas has officially started building its own border wall. The first wall panels have gone up in Starr County in the RGV. State land, state money. This particular contractor was building Trump’s wall until Biden canceled them. Now they build for Greg Abbott.

If you haven’t heard, Biden has to pay the people who were building the wall with our tax dollars according to the contract, but he won’t let them build.

We must have money to burn.

Texas has officially started building its own border wall. Biden allows open border policies and refuses to enforce laws passed by Congress to secure the border and enforce immigration laws. Texas is stepping up to do the federal government’s job. https://t.co/K7CbIPs75p — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 17, 2021

