Texas Hospital Won’t Treat the White Man, Seriously?

This is getting evil. A white man can’t get monoclonal antibodies at a Texas hospital because he’s white. He was also too young. However, if he was Black or Latino, he could have gotten the antibodies, according to the nurse.
This is Black and Latino privilege, aka racism.
A Texas man is denied medical treatment because he’s white: pic.twitter.com/bCVv9S5JRq
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 14, 2021
Fundamentally Destroyed by design. Enjoy the last of the good ol’ days and be ready for fierce reckless battle at any time.
Could you imagine the hysteria and burning looting fest if the roles were reversed?
Let’s come back in a few years when the bomb crater roads are littered with debris and the trash is piled up as high as a building with no lights, running water, a world lit only by fire.
A golden egalitarian comrade’s utopia, yes we can!