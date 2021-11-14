CNN Picks a Possible GOP Presidential Candidate — 19% Liz Cheney

















CNN discussed Rep. Liz Cheney as a possible presidential candidate. CNN is the network that thought the creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti could be president. Their analytic ability is the worst, bar none.

Democrats are getting desperate and would love nothing more than watching the vengeful Cheney run for president. She’d have quite a megaphone to destroy her own party.

Cheney claims many, many Republicans agree with her. Although there is no question RINOs might agree, most know she’s not a good person. There are very few Republicans who are actually never-Trumpers.

Ted Cruz responded.

Yes. It’s called the Democratic primary. https://t.co/q31fFvQZOp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 13, 2021

Liz came back with one of her nasty retorts, referencing his threat to push for Texas to leave the union — as opposed to becoming communists if liberal [leftist] Democrats “fundamentally destroy the country.”

I know you’re posturing for the secessionist vote, Ted. But my party, the Republican party, saved the Union. You swore an oath to the Constitution. Act like it. https://t.co/YyQ1XHRhCY — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 13, 2021

Trump also weighed in with a statement posted on his website.

“With an approval rating at 19% in Wyoming, people are wise to Liz Cheney. She is a threat to Free and Fair elections, which are the cornerstone of our Country, because she caved so easily on the Crime of the Century. She is happy to join the Democrats in the Unselect Committee (the next RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA Hoax), and spread more of their lies,” he said.

Witch or Patriot

Cheney tells herself she’s a patriot, so superior to partisans.

“When our constitutional order is threatened, as it is now, rising above partisanship is not simply an aspiration. It is an obligation — an obligation of every one of us,” she said.

Apparently, part of her approach to winning is to trash her colleagues.

“Political leaders who sit silent in the face of these false and dangerous claims are aiding a former President who is at war with the rule of law and the Constitution,” she said recently. She also likes to pretend she’s concerned about the Constitution.

Cheney also plans to win without the electorate, counting on money alone from the RINO establishment. She also appears to be using her vice chairmanship on the J6 committee to get at her primary opponent.

Related















