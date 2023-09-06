Texas Judge Orders Gov. Abbott to Remove Buoys

A federal judge in Texas or did Governor Abbott to remove the buoys which are protecting the state from illegal aliens, many of whom are criminals.

“Governor [Greg] Abbott [R] announced that he was not ‘asking for permission’ for Operation Lone Star, the anti-immigration program under which Texas constructed the floating barrier,” wrote District Judge David Alan Ezra.

“Unfortunately for Texas, permission is exactly what federal law requires before installing obstructions in the nation’s navigable waters.”

Texas is ordered to remove the buoys by Sept. 15, but Abbott indicated just minutes after the ruling that the state plans to appeal the decision.

In the meantime, Governor Abbott should load up trains and planes with the millions of illegal aliens, pouring in and send them to the sanctuary cities. They wanted them.

This is a loss for the state of Texas and the American people.

JUST IN: A federal judge has enjoined Texas and Gov Greg Abbott from constructing new buoy/blockades in the Rio Grande and to remove the existing ones by Sept. 15. https://t.co/zd7ILyQHX2 pic.twitter.com/ZeRecvQpnt — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 6, 2023

Statement from the Office of the Governor on today’s court ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. pic.twitter.com/09pfq1UcQe — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) September 6, 2023

