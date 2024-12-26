Texas Might Recharge Some Pardoned Death Row Criminals

Seven of the inmates whose sentences were commuted were from Texas. At least five killed other inmates.

The move spares the lives of people convicted in killings, including the slayings of police and military officers, people on federal land, and those involved in deadly bank robberies or drug deals, as well as the killings of guards or prisoners in federal facilities.

“I’ve dedicated my career to reducing violent crime and ensuring a fair and effective justice system,” Biden said in a statement. “Today, I am commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 individuals on federal death row to life sentences without the possibility of parole. These commutations are consistent with the moratorium my administration has imposed on federal executions in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder.”

According to Greg Kelly on his radio show Christmas Eve, Texas will review the cases of the pardoned death row inmates; if some have committed other crimes, they will recharge them.

Many times, when someone gets the death penalty, the prosecutors don’t bother pursuing other crimes they may have committed.

