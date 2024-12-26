Wikipedia Is an Encyclopedia of Woke

Elon Musk posted the expenditures of Wikipedia: 30% or $50 million goes to WOKE. If you donate, know you are donating to this new religion.

Wokeapedia, Building Wokeness Through Indoctrination

George Soros likes Wikipedia. He donated $2 million to Wikipedia’s endowment in 2018.

Soros is an infamous far-far-left investor and philanthropist who founded the Open Society Foundations. His philanthropic work began in 1979. Almost every donation has gone to hardcore leftist causes, and others go to buy politicians.

Other friends of Wikipedia include:

Arcadia Fund: Donated $5 million in 2017

Amazon: Donated $1 million in 2018

Facebook: Donated $1 million in 2018

Ford Foundation: Has ties to the CIA and other political interests

Omidyar Network: Has ties to the CIA and other political interests

Google: Donated millions to Wikipedia

Brin Wojcicki Foundation: Donated millions to Wikipedia

In other words, DEI indoctrination is passed off as fact.

Where your donation to Wikipedia goes https://t.co/7ssFUMaYbA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2024

Wikipedia Co-Founder Warns to Stay Away

In July 2021, Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger warned that the website could no longer be trusted. He called it left-leaning establishment propaganda.

Mr. Sanger told Unherd Lockdown TV that he started the Encyclopedia of Opinion in 2001 purely on the idea that it would offer true neutrality and multiple points of view on hot-button issues.

Now, he insists the conservative voices are sternly warned that they will be kicked out if they try to add a different take on establishment issues.

For instance, Sanger said, “You can’t cite the Daily Mail at all. You can’t cite Fox News on socio-political issues, either. It’s banned. So what does that mean? It means that if a controversy does not appear in the mainstream center-left media, then it’s not going to appear on Wikipedia.”

Wikipedia itself suggests it can’t be trusted as it uses “potentially unreliable sources” because the requirement for writing articles is “verifiability, not truth.” They rely on what is written in external sources, yet not all sources are equal. Wikipedia gives general advice on what is and isn’t reliable. As they said, all news media sources make mistakes.

