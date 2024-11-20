Dismantle DEI Act Out of Committee: Will Destroy Federal DEI

The Dismantle DEI Act has passed out of committee in the House. The bill will shut down all DEI offices in virtually every agency and root out the ideology from federal contracting.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley lost it during the discussion, and Rep. Clay Higgins would have none of it.

“How DARE a white Republican quote MLK?” Higgins said. “We actually had a congressman say that just now in this committee…We will quote who we please to quote. And we will continue to speak freely.”

Rep. Michael Cloud sponsored the bill and called DEI divisive, wasteful, and unfair.

“DEI policies in our federal government have led to divisive, wasteful programs that undermine merit and fairness—principles Americans have fought for over generations.

“The Dismantle DEI Act will restore accountability by eliminating DEI offices, removing mandates on federal contractors, and ensuring taxpayer dollars serve ALL Americans.

Watch:

BREAKING: ‘Dismantle DEI Act’ passes out of committee, and Congressman Michael Cloud (R-TX) totally dismantled any argument in favor of DEI. The bill will shut down ALL DEI offices in virtually every agency, and also roots out the ideology from federal contracting. “The… pic.twitter.com/jWBIyhJcaf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2024

Rep. Jasmine Crockett went on a wild racist rant.

“There has been no oppression for the white man in this country. You tell me which white men were dragged out of their homes. You tell me which one of them got dragged all the way across an ocean and told that you are going to go to work. We are going to steal your wives. We are going to rape your wives. That didn’t happen.

“That is oppression.

“We didn’t ask to be here; we are not the same migrants that y’all constantly come up against; we didn’t run away from home. We were stolen, so, yeah, we are going to sit here and be offended when you want to sit here and act like and don’t let it escape you that it is white men on this side of the aisle telling us people of color on this side of the aisle, that y’all are the ones being oppressed, that y’all are the ones that are being harmed, is because you can then misuse words like oppression.”

No one alive today was dragged across the ocean or had their wives stolen except for the Biden-Harris sex traffickers.

Also, they can leave if they don’t want to be here. And yes, the left is trying to oppress white people, especially white men, who are still in the majority.

The only people who want DEI are racists.

Watch:

RACIST: Rep. Jasmine Crockett: “There has been no oppression for the white man in this country … it is white men on this side of the aisle telling us, people of color on this side of the aisle, that y’all are the ones being oppressed.” pic.twitter.com/XrmSAJKS3G — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email