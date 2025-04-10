Texas RINO to Face a Primary: “Time for a Change in Texas”

A big Texas RINO, John Cornyn, will face a strong contender during the primary: Ken Paxton, the current Attorney General.

On “The Ingraham Angle,” Paxton officially announced his campaign, saying it’s “time for a change” in his state.

“I’m announcing that I’m running for U.S. Senate against John Cornyn, who apparently is running again for his fifth term, which we put in there three decades. It’s definitely time for a change in Texas,” Paxton said.

“We have another great U.S. Senator, Ted Cruz, and it’s time we have another great senator that will actually stand up and fight for Republican values, fight for the values of the people of Texas, and also support Donald Trump in the areas that he’s focused on in a very significant way,” Paxton added.

Cornyn is going to run for his fifth term. About Paxton running for his seat, he said a little competition is a good thing. Cornyn definitely doesn’t mean that. This will end up being an expensive race.

Senator Cornyn just called Paxton a “con man and a fraud” Hey Cornyn, your memory must be bad so let me remind you of the Republican State Convention, 2022. When we ALL booed you off stage. We remember. And we’re done. https://t.co/Pz4ipkGRBK pic.twitter.com/yYDP7I1smg — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) April 9, 2025

It’s official. I’m running for U.S. Senate to fight for President Trump’s agenda and take a sledgehammer to the D.C. establishment. Together, let’s send John Cornyn packing: https://t.co/rQl0P2UnWU pic.twitter.com/1KIajC0JhN — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 8, 2025

TX SENATOR IS BEING PRIMARIED BY AG KEN PAXTON: “THEY DO NOT WANT JOHN CORNYN”

“John will be a good boy for the next year and a half and then he’ll go back to what he is…a moderate, someone who is going to answer to DC as opposed to the citizens of Texas.” @KenPaxtonTX… pic.twitter.com/hy4S9HFgye — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 9, 2025

“Look, Paxton said 24 years of this, which I think is plenty given his lack of production. It’s hard to think of the things that he’s done good for Texas or for the country,” Paxton said.

“I can certainly point to many things like his gun restrictions, his lack of wanting to fund a border wall, his disagreement with President Trump on that, and even his opposition to President Trump’s election in 2016 and the most recent election,” Paxton said. “So there’s certainly many things to focus on that he has not done. I think it’s time that somebody held him accountable for that.”

Cornyn’s spokesperson came out swinging.

In a statement released to Punchbowl News reporter Max Cohen, a spokesperson for Cornyn’s campaign called the attorney general “a fraud,” claiming that Paxton “uses fake Uber accounts to meet his girlfriend and deceive his family.”

“He talks tough on crime and then lets crooked progressive Lina Hidalgo off the hook,” Cornyn’s spokesperson wrote. “He says his impeachment trial was a sham, but he didn’t contest the fact in legal filings, which will cost the state millions.” His last hit out of the gate, “He says he’s anti-woke, but he funnels millions of taxpayer dollars to lawyers who celebrate DEI.”

How they poll:

Affiliated polling from the Texas Politics Project showed in March that Paxton held a 37% approval rating with all voters and 62% approval among GOP-identifying voters. Cornyn, however, held 49% among GOP-identifying voters and 30% overall, according to the data.

