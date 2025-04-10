Zuckerberg Moves to D.C. as Meta’s Antitrrust Lawsuit Approaches

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg bought a mansion right in D.C. after reaching out to Donald Trump. He even lifted bans on Republicans and changed his party affiliation to Libertarian from Democrat. Currently, he’s facing a very serious anti-trust lawsuit on April 14th. Forty-six states filed the lawsuit against him.

AI summarizes the lawsuit:

Anti-Competitive Mergers: He bought Instagram and WhatsApp, consolidating power.

Monopolization: The FTC claims that Meta illegally monopolizes the personal social networking market.

Buy-or-Bury Scheme: The FTC alleges that Meta used a “buy-or-bury” scheme, acquiring potential competitors or using its dominance to crush them rather than competing on the merits.

Perhaps as serious is his potential lying to Congress about his ties to the Chinese Communist government. A whistleblower told Josh Hawley at a hearing that he had given the data of Americans on Facebook to China to store. There is also a question about him sharing AI secrets. Sen. Josh Hawley said Facebook was working hand-in-glove with the CCP.

“I’ve had Mark Zuckerberg testify in front of me many times, and he has said over and over that they never work with China, they’ve never made any concessions to Chinese Communist Party, they would never censor, etcetera, etcetera. By the way, we know all that’s false,” Hawley said. “They’ve censored right here in the United States – the Hunter Biden laptop story, I mean hello – and now as it turns out, they were working hand in glove with the CCP.”

Hawley said that what was “really astounding” to him was Facebook’s reported work with Beijing to “build censorship tools” that he said could be used against American users. This includes facial recognition implementations, a “special kill switch” to suppress news, and other mechanisms he said would allow the social media giant to “track dissidents.”

This clip briefly discusses his motives for moving to D.C. and shows off his homes. It also mentions that slews of billionaires are moving to D.C.

Trump is working for the everyday people, not them.

