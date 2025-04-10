Massive Study: Sharp Rise in Major Heart Events After COVID Vax

A new massive study of 85 million people, COVID-19 vaccination and cardiovascular events: a systematic review and Bayesian multivariate meta–analysis of preventive, benefits, and risk, was published in the March edition of the International Journal of Preventive Medicine.
It is a peer-reviewed analysis of 85 million people. The researchers uncovered a profoundly concerning rise in life-threatening cardiovascular events following COVID-19 vaccination.
It leaves serious questions about the long-term health impacts of mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) and viral vector vaccines (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson).
Rheleh Karimi, a biostatistician at Isfahan University of Medical Sciences in Iran, led the study. He collaborated with international researchers from Spain and Portugal. They used advanced Bayesian statistical methods.
The study found staggering increases and risk for major cardiovascular events following the COVID-19 vaccination – particularly after the first and second doses.
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD):
- Overall, a 70% increased risk
- Pfizer (BNT162b2): 64% increased risk
- Second dose (any vaccine): A massive 244% increased risk
Heart Attacks (Myocardial Infarction):
- Second dose (any vaccine): 286% increased risk
- Pfizer (any dose): 87% increased risk
- Second dose of Pfizer: 284% increased risk
Stroke:
- Pfizer (any dose): 109% increased risk
- First dose of Pfizer: 269% increased risk
- First dose (any vaccine): 240% increased risk
Arrhythmia:
- First dose (any vaccine): 199% increased risk
- AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1): 711% increased risk
- First dose of AstraZeneca: 389% increased risk
The chart shows the findings with different doses and vaccine types:
This study suggests that strokes, heart attacks, coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, and even sudden deaths surged in individuals who received just a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
They don’t say the vaccine definitively caused the heart issues. However, this is very deeply concerning.
