Massive Study: Sharp Rise in Major Heart Events After COVID Vax

A new massive study of 85 million people, COVID-19 vaccination and cardiovascular events: a systematic review and Bayesian multivariate meta–analysis of preventive, benefits, and risk, was published in the March edition of the International Journal of Preventive Medicine.

It is a peer-reviewed analysis of 85 million people. The researchers uncovered a profoundly concerning rise in life-threatening cardiovascular events following COVID-19 vaccination.

It leaves serious questions about the long-term health impacts of mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) and viral vector vaccines (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson).

Rheleh Karimi, a biostatistician at Isfahan University of Medical Sciences in Iran, led the study. He collaborated with international researchers from Spain and Portugal. They used advanced Bayesian statistical methods.

The study found staggering increases and risk for major cardiovascular events following the COVID-19 vaccination – particularly after the first and second doses.

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD):

Overall, a 70% increased risk

Pfizer (BNT162b2): 64% increased risk

Second dose (any vaccine): A massive 244% increased risk

Heart Attacks (Myocardial Infarction):

Second dose (any vaccine): 286% increased risk

Pfizer (any dose): 87% increased risk

Second dose of Pfizer: 284% increased risk

Stroke:

Pfizer (any dose): 109% increased risk

First dose of Pfizer: 269% increased risk

First dose (any vaccine): 240% increased risk

Arrhythmia:

First dose (any vaccine): 199% increased risk

AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1): 711% increased risk

First dose of AstraZeneca: 389% increased risk

The chart shows the findings with different doses and vaccine types:

This study suggests that strokes, heart attacks, coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, and even sudden deaths surged in individuals who received just a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

They don’t say the vaccine definitively caused the heart issues. However, this is very deeply concerning.

BREAKING: 85-Million-Person Study Finds Increased Risks of Stroke, Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease, and Arrhythmia Following COVID-19 Vaccination (mRNA/Viral Vector) Stroke (+240% after 1st dose)

Heart Attack (+286% after 2nd dose)

Coronary Artery Disease… pic.twitter.com/gNVSJiapoj — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) April 8, 2025

“BREAKING: 85-Million-Person Study Finds Increased Risks of Stroke, Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease, and Arrhythmia Following COVID-19 Vaccination

COVID-19 mRNA and viral vector injections linked to stroke (+240%), heart attack (+286%), coronary artery disease (+244%), and… https://t.co/kyI7YfrBGM pic.twitter.com/SyZEWegTLo — DrRay (@DrNoMask) April 9, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email