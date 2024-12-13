Texas Will Buy the Border Wall Materials the Regime Is Selling for $.05 a Panel

M DOWLING
On Thursday, Daily Wire reporter James Lalino revealed the Bidenistas are rushing the sale of massive amounts of border material to auction. Panels will be offered for as cheap as five cents a panel.

It’s more of the Biden regime’s effort to make Donald Trump’s transition “smooth.”

The Daily Wire posted a video of the panels being carted away from the border.

The panels are being removed from hotbeds of illegal crossings. This is treasonous.

It’s still America in Texas. According to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, they plan to buy the materials and give them to Donald Trump.


