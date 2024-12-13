Trump Wants to End Daylight Savings Time

President-elect Donald Trump said Friday he will work to end daylight savings time, putting his weight behind a long-debated effort that would require congressional action.

Trump announced his push to make standard time year-round ‒ ending semi-annual time changes ‒ in a post on his social media site Truth Social.

“The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t!” Trump wrote. “Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient and very costly to our Nation.”

I’d like to see Daylight Savings Time all year round so we’d get rid of darkness at 4:30, but I understand it’s different in other parts of the country.

