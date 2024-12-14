US Taxpayers Fund Taliban for Weaving Lessons

Rep. Brian Mast grilled Secretary of State Antony Blinken and confronted him on several issues, one being the wasted money sent abroad.

Blinken’s very arrogant and doesn’t care.

Mast said that 30% of American paychecks are going to taxes, “and a good percentage of that is going to the Taliban or other programs abroad. And this is something that we all need to think about, and we will be thinking about deeply for the next two years.

“There’s a joke that’s made often out there about kids going to college to learn basket weaving, and what a joke that would be. But the United States right now is literally sending tens of millions of dollars to the Taliban, 14.9 million to be exact, to teach Afghans how to do carpet weaving. Let’s think about that.

“We are giving $280 million to the United Nations to do cash transfers for food in Afghanistan. Yet, we’re not sending an ear of corn from Iowa, a sack of potatoes from Idaho, or a cucumber or an orange from Florida, and that discounts the fact that there’s no American tonnage going through our ports to send those things out of here. It’s just cash transfers, another line item. These are directly from sea guard reports.

“$75 million to teach Afghan women to be farmers. I don’t believe that we spend $30 million in the United States of America to teach women to be farmers…”

Afghans already weave beautiful rugs. They hardly need anyone to teach them. It’s another waste of money with no accountability, which is why we’re bankrupt.

When people realize how bad it is, it might be too late.

DOGE: Biden is spending millions to teach Afghans to weave? pic.twitter.com/b6vpcovnYp — @amuse (@amuse) December 12, 2024

The situation seems impossible. Our politicians have sold us out for decades. However, Peter Thiel says don’t count Elon Musk out

Peter Thiel: The consensus in Washington is that DOGE is going nowhere, but I’d say you should never bet against Elon. “The strong consensus view in the D.C. establishment is that this is going to go nowhere. That it’s just absolutely impossible to fix things, and this is going… pic.twitter.com/qdpyroCy0r — ELON CLIPS (@ElonClipsX) December 12, 2024

