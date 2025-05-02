Bodycam Footage: Highway Patrol Thought Abrego Was Trafficking

The Tennessee Highway Patrol released body camera footage of its 2022 encounter with Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, where state troopers suspected he was involved in human trafficking.

Body camera video, obtained by Fox News Digital through a public records request, shows Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers pulling over Abrego-Garcia, who had eight other individuals in his car, for what was initially a speeding violation. All people in the car are male.

“How many rows have you got in here? Four seats? Four rows of seats?” a state trooper can be heard saying. “Did y’all put an extra one in? Huh? Did y’all put another one in? They come like this, I’ve never seen one with that many seats in it.”

“He’s hauling these people for money,” one state trooper said.

State troopers who pulled over Abrego-Garcia said they suspected he was involved in human trafficking, according to body camera video. A state trooper can be heard saying “This is a good stop.”

During the traffic stop, Abrego-Garcia was heard changing his story several times.

