That’s a relief, Biden says he didn’t make any mistakes in the withdrawal

















Earlier today, Joe Biden addressed the press about COVID, saying nothing about Afghanistan, but he did threaten to sue Republican governors who don’t want the government mandating masks for children. After the address, he cut and ran when the press tried to ask questions.

Not long after, we were all treated to a preview of his interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News. Even in this brief clip, he made a fool of himself before the world, claiming the handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal couldn’t have been handled better. Biden doesn’t think he made any mistakes.

STUNNING HUBRIS

When you look at what’s happened over the last week, was it a failure of intelligence, planning, execution, or judgment?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Look, I don’t think it was a fair — look it was a simple choice, George,” Biden replied. “When they — when the Taliban — let me back up and put it another way. When you had the government of Afghanistan, the leader of that government getting in a plane and taking off and going to another country, when you saw the significant collapse of the Talib — Afghan troops we had trained, up to 300,000 of them — just leaving their equipment and taking off, that was, you know, I’m not — that’s what happened. That’s simply what happened.”

[There aren’t 300,000 troops. There are about 180,000 troops. The rest are police.]

The Party of Love

“But we’ve all seen the pictures,” Stephanopoulos said. “We’ve seen those hundreds of people packed into a C-17. We’ve seen Afghans falling”…

The caring president, representing the party of love, thought the bodies falling from the plane was old news.

“That was four days ago, five days ago,” Biden interrupted angrily.

“What did you think when you first saw those pictures?” Stephanopoulos pressed.

“What I thought was, we have to gain control of this,” he said. “We have to move this more quickly. We have to move in a way in which we can take control of that airport. And we did.”

Tone-deaf Biden Didn’t Make Any Mistakes

“So you don’t think this could have been handled, this exit could have been handled better in any way, no mistakes?” he asked.

“No— I don’t think it could have been handled in a way that — we’re gonna go back in hindsight and look, but the idea that somehow there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing. I don’t know how that happens.”

This was apparently the way Biden wanted it — thousands of people stranded. Great strategizing.

It was inevitable that there were no plans for evacuation. General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, blamed Joe Biden today. According to reporter Jack Posobiec, Milley told the Pentagon he wishes Donald Trump was back. Too late for regrets after he helped damage Donald Trump.

He made it clear he’s a crazy old man. This is the person 81 million people rushed to the polls or to the dropboxes to vote for him.

Watch:

