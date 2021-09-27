The 1619 journalist who is changing our history is a communist

















Hannah Nicole-jones, who created the false history – the 1619 Project — in her series of articles for the New York Times originally framed it as the true history of the United States, a country founded on slavery.

She now denies it and claims the right-wing somehow spread the false story.

“One thing in which the right has been tremendously successful is getting media to frame stories in their language and through their lens,” wrote Hannah-Jones in a subsequently deleted tweet. “The #1619Project does not argue that 1619 is our true founding. We know this nation marks its founding at 1776.” She made a similar statement on CNN as well.

The Times oddly removed their original description:

The 1619 Project is an ongoing initiative from The New York Times Magazine that began in August 2019, the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.

It certainly sounds like they are making 1619 the beginning of our national narrative.

Unfortunately for her, the Internet is forever and her original statements say otherwise.

Or when you give an interview to Niemen Lab and say: pic.twitter.com/j4E14w9nvT — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) September 18, 2020

Collective Memory

She also literally believes that black Africans colonized America before Columbus showed up. These are views shared by Moorish Sovereign Citizens.

Ms. H-Jones thinks banning her fake history is controlling the collective memory of the country which is exactly what she is trying to do.

The creator of the #1619Project has thoughts about trying to “control the collective memory of this country” https://t.co/F46Si0QjQi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 26, 2021

Fake Bans

Tom Elliott shared this quote: “We’re not just seeing bans on the 1619 Project. We’re hearing parents saying we don’t think you should teach the story of Ruby Bridges because it makes white children feel bad. We are seeing bans against the teachings of Martin Luther King’s works.”

Hi @nhannahjones — Can you please let me know where MLK’s works have been banned? I’ve only ever seen progressives on Twitter saying it could theoretically happen, but I’ve never seen it in reality. Please let me know. Thanks! https://t.co/Iq0iKG0sf7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 26, 2021

No Martin Luther King works are banned. If anything, people like her, who constantly express racist views, are destroying his legacy. She is just saying that to give credibility to the negative reaction to her false history.

Her works need to be banned. They’re fraudulent, racist, and anti-American.

Cuba, the Most Equal Country Ever

In a July podcast, she said Cuba was the “most equal country” in the Western hemisphere.

Hannah-Jones made the eyebrow-raising comments about the Communist regime in a 2019 chat with Ezra Klein, the National Post reported.

“Are there candidates right now or even just places that you think have a viable and sufficiently ambitious integration agenda, and if so, what is it?” Klein asked Hannah-Jones, who briefly laughed at the question while admitting not being an “expert” on race relations internationally.

“If you want to see the most equal, multiracial democ … it’s not a democracy — the most equal, multiracial country in our hemisphere, it would be Cuba,” Hannah-Jones replied, citing socialism as her reason.

The woman is a deranged communist and she is rewriting our history. Do thank The New York Times for making all this possible.

Related















