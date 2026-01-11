UK Might Ban X, Putting Them in Step with NoKo, China, Iran, Russia

The far-left globalists of the EU and Canada are floating bans or shutdowns of X. They can’t control him. X is the only major platform that isn’t under their control.

Downing Street has held talks with Canada and Australia over a potential ban on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X.

Musk’s GROK is the reason they are considering a ban. It can generate explicit images of women and children.

People can do that without GROK.

Australia and Canada are said to share Sir Keir Starmer’s worries about the “deepfake” issue. They are talking about Super Grok. They find it abhorrent.

GROK Is Abhorrent

An Offended Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister, said: “The fact that this tool was used so that people were using its image creation function through Grok is, I think, just completely abhorrent.

GROK image is an AI drawing program. If Musk gets rid of it, and people start drawing or morphing photos without it, then they’ll tell him to monitor that or face an absurd fine.

“It, once again, is an example of social media not showing social responsibility. Australians and indeed, global citizens deserve better.”

The UK has threatened to go further and ban X entirely under online safety legislation.

President Trump will not take kindly to that.

Fascists!

On Saturday, Mr Musk labelled Labour “fascist” and warned ministers simply “want any excuse for censorship” of his platform.

Rep. Anna Pauline Luna has threatened to bring forward sanctions on Sir Keir and the UK if they follow through on a ban.

Blocking the site would bring Britain into step with countries including Iran, North Korea, China, and Russia.

But Government officials are said to believe coordinated action by multiple countries would send a strong message to Mr Musk. Then they’ll get a strong message from the US. I don’t think they will like it.

Jim Ferguson Said on X:

This is not about AI images; this is not about “safety.” This is about silencing the last open digital town square before the public realizes what’s being done to them.”

“The moment Musk broke the algorithmic control grid, governments lost their ability to shape reality. Now they want the platform shut down. They aren’t accepting any concessions he is willing to make.”

“When multiple [far-left] controlled Western governments move in lockstep, it isn’t a coincidence. It’s coordination. They don’t fear misinformation. They fear free speech that they can’t stop.”

“If X goes dark, it won’t be because of content. It will be so the hardcore left running the EU can further global censorship,” Ferguson concluded on X.

To be fair, they have a law banning morphed images. Their law goes very far. They are extreme on censorship.

Watch: