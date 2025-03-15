The 52 Universities Under Investigation for Racism

The U.S. Department of Education has launched investigations into 52 universities in 41 states, accusing the schools of using “racial preferences and stereotypes in education programs and activities.”

On Friday, the department’s Office of Civil Rights said that 45 schools, particularly their graduate programs, violated the 1964 Civil Rights Act by partnering with The PhD Project, a nonprofit that helps students from underrepresented groups earn doctoral degrees in business. The program focuses on supporting Black, Latino, and Native American students.

The PhD Project limits eligibility based on the race of participants, and therefore, universities involved with the organization are engaging in “race-exclusionary practices.”

The PhD Project told NPR, “Our vision is to create a broader talent pipeline of current and future business leaders…” The organization added, “This year, we have opened our membership application to anyone who shares that vision.”

We are unsure what that means, but higher education must return to merit and accomplishment.

The Civil Rights Act works both ways.

The universities now under investigation for allegedly engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs include:

Arizona State University – Main Campus

Boise State University

Cal Poly Humboldt

California State University – San Bernadino

Carnegie Mellon University

Clemson University

Cornell University

Duke University

Emory University

George Mason University

Georgetown University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Montana State University-Bozeman

New York University (NYU)

Rice University

Rutgers University

The Ohio State University – Main Campus

Towson University

Tulane University

University of Arkansas – Fayetteville

University of California-Berkeley

University of Chicago

University of Cincinnati – Main Campus

University of Colorado – Colorado Springs

– Colorado Springs University of Delaware

University of Kansas

University of Kentucky

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

University of Nebraska at Omaha

University of New Mexico – Main Campus

University of North Dakota – Main Campus

University of North Texas – Denton

University of Notre Dame

University of NV – Las Vegas

University of Oregon

University of Rhode Island

University of Utah

University of Washington-Seattle

University of Wisconsin-Madison

University of Wyoming

Vanderbilt University

Washington State University

Washington University in St. Louis

Yale University

The schools under investigation for alleged impermissible race-based scholarships and race-based segregation are:

Grand Valley State University Ithaca College New England College of Optometry University of Alabama University of Minnesota, Twin Cities University of South Florida University of Oklahoma, Tulsa School of Community Medicine



The schools have said they are under a great deal of stress, especially moral distress. We suggest their morals are confused. They are not following the Constitution and the founding principles it was built on, which are that we are all created equal and must have equal opportunity, not equal outcomes. Equal outcomes are communism.

