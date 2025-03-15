Five States Look Into Voter ID

Just the News reports the five states are looking into legislation or ratifying constitutional amendments that would either implement voter ID or prevent non-citizen voting.

Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Utah, and Wisconsin are strengthening election integrity by pushing forward bills or proposed constitutional amendments that would verify a voter’s identity and/or ensure that they are a U.S. citizen before voting.

Only about half of the states have voter photo ID, and just 15 explicitly prohibit non-citizen voting.

These states and Washington, D.C., do not require any documentation to vote at the polls:

