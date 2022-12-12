The 644 Page Marco Polo “Report on the Hunter Biden Laptop”

By Mark Schwendau

A source anonymously recently sent me the entire Marco Polo “Report on the Hunter Biden Laptop” in a link available online. I am in the process of reading the report, and three words come to mind as I sift through its contents; Enlightening, appalling, and disgusting!

You can view this file here.

Be warned, some of the language and sexual graphics in this report some will find objectionable!

Things have gotten most interesting relative to this “Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell” since last May. It was then that more than 120,000 emails found on Hunter Biden’s forgotten laptop were posted online by a former Trump Administration White House staffer, Garrett Ziegler. The mainstream media would circle their Biden wagons to personally attack Ziegler later on this past summer, which was predictable to their now obvious bias. For those in the know, it was pathetic!

Garrett Ziegler is a 26-year-old former deputy to Trump White House adviser to Peter Navarro and the founder of the right-leaning nonprofit research group “Marco Polo” we reported on previously. His organization published its Hunter Biden laptop report, a thorough forensic examination of every document on the notorious MacBook computer that Hunter abandoned in a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. Ziegler has since sent the report to more than 4,000 people, including every member of the House and Senate, White House staff, US Attorney offices, and every contact on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The 634-page report (with ten pages of footnotes) seemingly exposes six alleged crimes committed by Joe Biden. Joe Biden is shown to be complicit in tax evasion, violated the Presidential Records Act, and used nonpublic information for financial gain.

The six incidents listed in the report span from June 2010 to December 2016. One example was a 2016 email that exposed the then VP’s senior advisor sent a schedule for his call with then-Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko which was copied to Hunter in the message. Joe copying son Hunter in the VP’s schedule constitutes the use of nonpublic information from a government job for financial gain, the Marco Polo report claims. This advisor had also sent the message to an alias email address Joe Biden used under the name ‘Robert Peters.’ Hunter allegedly referenced his father on the laptop as “The Big Guy” and “Pedo Pete.”

The report claims Joe Biden also ‘illegally utilized his private, alias email address’ under another pseudonym in a 2012 conversation with then Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The report alleges examples of tax evasion and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) along with 459 crimes it alleges were committed by Hunter, including illegal foreign lobbying and money laundering.

The Marco Polo report claims to have identified 140 ‘business-related,’ 191 ‘sex-related’, and 128 ‘drug-related’ crimes. One of the drug crimes involves Hunter having a handgun as well as illegal drugs.

CONCLUSION:

The Republican-led House intends to take up this matter in a full investigation within the next Congress in January. But still, why are the FBI and DOJ not assuming leadership roles in this development? It seems to the average American that they are derelict in duty, compromised, in violating their oaths of office to uphold the law of the land… missing in action (MIA). It seems like it is time to demand the resignations of the director of the FBI and the attorney general of the DOJ.

The problem with the road this experiment called America is on now is if the average American begins to see the laws no longer apply to those ruling over them so, then the laws no longer apply to them as well. That is how vigilante justice comes about. Unequal or absent justice breeds resentment.

The most dangerous assumption the Biden Crime Family and socialist Democrats are operating from is that average Americans will continue to remain passive and stand down. The “mostly peaceful protests” at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, should have been a wake-up call to any thinking politician in Washington, D.C. They cheated to steal an election, and they were exposed for doing so. Never in our nation’s history has vote counting stopped in the middle of election night simultaneously at 3:00 a.m. ET in 6 different swing states the morning after the election. The Democrats then illegally and unconstitutionally imprisoned some of the protesters of January 6 under the guise it was an “armed insurrection.” NEWS FLASH, flag poles do not constitute an armory!

Since this time, average Americans have been watching protests around the world in countries such as the Netherlands, Brazil, Germany, France, China, and New Zealand. If America reaches its boiling point, it will not end well for those holding office. Granted, they have not been watching these protests on the mainstream media as they are now recognized as complicit with the socialist Democrat Party, but there are many other sources people can get the truth from in world news these days.

Pray for justice in America.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

