Two Coeds Want to End Medical School Admission Standards

Alessandro Hammond of Harvard and Cameron Sabet of the University of Pennsylvania called on the American Association of Medical Colleges in an op-ed to change the MCAT to pass or fail. The coeds say it would provide greater equity for applicants.

The Washington Post op-ed piece, the two woke coeds argued that white applicants have an unfair advantage through the test. Their piece is based on a Marxist view that white students are privileged.

A month ago, the American Bar Association elected to scrap admissions test requirements for law schools over similar claims.

It only takes two students to make this happen because radical forces back their views. Once a piece like this is written, Marxist professors and allies will use this as an excuse to get it done. How do two students get a major op-ed piece in The Washington Post if not backed by more powerful Marxists?

The coeds say the tests cost too much, and wealthier students can afford courses, books, and coaches.

While the two students noted the MCATs serve as a way to measure applicants’ core competencies, they said the current test is flawed.

By changing the exam to a pass-fail test, the students said it would force colleges to review each applicant better rather than putting most of the weight of their decisions on a single test score.

It’s only one measure, and they are looking to destroy standards.

PRIVILEGE AND WHITE ARE NOW SYNONYMOUS

Hammond and Sabet also noted that the average scores of racial groups point to a trend that privilege can often dictate how well an applicant does on the MCAT. Privilege is defined as “white people.”

The median MCAT score for white applicants falls on the 83rd percentile, while Hispanic students fall in the 65th percentile. The median score for black students falls on the 61st percentile, and Native American applicants fall on the 58th percentile.

The Wokes want to quickly move away from meritocracy and give advantages to those who don’t earn them if they are the right color. It’s a racist ploy based on a Marxist ideology. Unfortunately, a lot of Americans are buying into Marxist values.

A pass-fail system would only allow more unqualified students to get into schools where they don’t belong. Placing unqualified students in medical schools based on race is a terrible idea. That’s especially true since minorities have advantages once they are in medical school based on race.

Sadly, it only takes two coeds to change the basis of our admissions system to the finest colleges in the country.

