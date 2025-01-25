The Absolute Brilliance of the Trump Administration at DOJ

Martin Capital CEO Rod D. Martin was on the team that started PayPal and is an ardent anti-Communist. He posted a series of extremely worthwhile X posts highlighting the brilliance behind this administration’s staffing that started working on day one because of it.

This administration is moving quickly despite not having the staff requiring Senate approval. When you see Tom Homan deporting hundreds of people each day or different departments functioning according to the new agenda, you know something more subtle has gone into the planning.

Rod D. Martin Explains Exactly What Is Going On at Justice:

As he says, it is a thread that will blow your mind.

Let me tell you what’s REALLY happening behind closed doors at DOJ right now. 20+ career officials SIDELINED overnight. This is just the beginning…

BOMBSHELL: Trump’s team isn’t waiting for Senate confirmations. They’re moving NOW, pushing out long-time prosecutors who’ve been there for YEARS.

These are people who’ve been politicizing “justice” for years. No longer. The Merrick Garland Reign of Terror is OVER.

The purge is hitting EVERY major division:

Criminal Division

National Security

International Affairs

Here’s the GENIUS part: They found a LOOPHOLE to make this stick.

Federal regulations generally protect career employees from being reassigned for at least 120 days after new leadership takes over. But Pam Bondi hasn’t been confirmed yet. The firings come from the ACTING AG.

IT GETS EVEN BETTER: Ed Martin – yes, the STOP THE STEAL organizer – is now DC’s acting US attorney.

Let that sink in.

Meanwhile, in NY, John Durham’s SON (yes, THAT John Durham) takes over EDNY.

Dad investigated the origins of the Russia Collusion Hoax. Son has gone after illegal aliens, including MS-13 gang members.

Meanwhile, the all-important SDNY gets Danielle Sassoon – the prosecutor who took down Sam Bankman-Fried and prominent sex traffickers. She even clerked for Justice Scalia!

At least SOMEONE has a real track record.

But wait, it gets better. The FBI shake-up is just beginning. And even before Kash Patel arrives, it’s getting WILD…

Tom Ferguson, who worked for Jim Jordan in investigating the @Weaponization of government, is back at the FBI. He spent 22 years there before joining Team Jordan.

A LOOK at Ferguson’s LinkedIn reveals:

He hates “woke” ideology

Fights socialism

Says FBI “forgot their oath”

Now he’s BACK IN CHARGE as part of the FBI’s new leadership.

This is what draining the swamp looks like in real-time. As I’ve been telling you all week, heads are finally rolling. The Deep State tried to kill Trump, and he’s taking no prisoners this time.

The TRUTH: This isn’t just a shake-up. It’s a complete OVERHAUL of our justice system. It’s the only way to restore equal justice. It’s long overdue.

And we’re watching it happen in real-time.

