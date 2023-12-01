The Algerian Knifer in Ireland Might be Permanently Brain Injured

The suspect in the Dublin nursery stabbing, which sparked violent riots in Ireland’s capital has suffered “extensive” brain injuries which “may be permanent”, it has been claimed.

An Garda Siochana did not comment on claims by a source who told the Irish Mirror that the suspect “is in a bad way”, adding: “His head injuries are extensive and may be permanent.”

It comes as the five-year-old girl who was stabbed remains in critical condition at CHI Temple Street, while the children’s care assistant, a woman aged in her 30s, is in a serious but stable condition in The Mater Hospital.

Jeff Gallagher, a candidate for the Dublin City Council, said the little girl, the child of a migrant family, is clinically dead. We can’t confirm it.

Shocking developments have come to light on the poor little 5 year old girl stabbed last Thursday, and her suffering migrant family. Please share. #DublinRiots pic.twitter.com/wEluDMTEhT — Jeff Gallagher (@jeffgallagher76) November 28, 2023

There is more information on the suspect than on the little girl.

Father-of-two Caio Benício intervened in the knife attack at a school on Parnell Square, in which three children and a woman were injured. Video: Enda O’Dowd and Isobel Boechat pic.twitter.com/1SXAljzUPh — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) November 24, 2023

An Irish parent of a child stabbing victim in Ireland. They want to shut her up and for complaining about the invaders. The governments of the West are at war with White people. Fight back! pic.twitter.com/tPr2yb082f — Chris The Hare (@MrChrisTheHare) November 27, 2023

The stabbing of innocent children in Ireland is not a stand alone incident. The list of European children who were sacrificed on the altar of “diversity” is endless – and the people are fed up with it. pic.twitter.com/05qE6ShuaB — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) November 29, 2023

Related