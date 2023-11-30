Biden Administration Funded Pro-Vaccine Ads on Multiple Outlets

A FOIA request filed by the conservative media company The Blaze, found a number of major media outlets were paid to promote the Covid vaccine. Such venues included The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, NBC, CNN, Fox News, and several others. The Blaze’s report received little coverage.

Hundreds of news organizations were paid by the federal government to advertise for the vaccines as part of a “comprehensive media campaign,” according to documents TheBlaze obtained from the Department of Health and Human Services. The Biden administration purchased ads on TV, radio, print, and on social media to build vaccine confidence, timing this effort with the increasing availability of the vaccines.

Many of the ads were fear-based, which was in line with the way the entire pandemic was treated. Dr. Scott Atlas served on the President’s panel for a short time and said all they talked about was striking fear in the hearts of the so-called anti-vaxxers. They were uninterested in discussing research and were arrogantly committed to their perfect opinions.

The administration insisted it was more dangerous to not vaccinate children when there is no evidence that is true. In fact, the opposite is true.

How ethical is it for the government to spread propaganda, especially when it’s one of their favored companies?

Media companies claim they have a firewall that keeps ads from affecting their news reports. However, most outlets wouldn’t allow dissenting opinions on their site.

The administration was very involved in propaganda on a wide range of issues, attempting to force through an agenda.

Fresh off their success in paying for propaganda and weaponizing agencies as we saw in the Twitter files, they’re getting set for 2024.

Recently, Jack Smith requested and received all the metadata of anyone who followed, liked, or commented on Donald Trump’s social media. Conversely, they have the metadata of anyone who Trump followed, liked, or responded to.

This really isn’t appropriate as part of the investigation. Smith plans to use whatever AI can dig up to hurt Donald Trump’s election chances. At the same time, the Department of Homeland Security has a new category of domestic terrorists – the MAGA Trump supporters.

We also have The Experts Group that will target disinformation. Ironically, people who lied to Congress under oath, John Brennan and James Clapper are in the group. The Experts Group regards differing political opinion as a threat.

This administration has no intention of letting a Republican win the presidency, much less let Donald Trump win. We need to get the vote out.

Related