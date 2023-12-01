Elon Musk, An American Hero

Elon Musk is a true American hero. He is trying to save free speech, which makes him a target of the cancel culture of the hardcore leftists. He is being called an anti-semite for a post, and he addressed it at the New York Times Deal Book Summit.

Musk is getting called an anti-Semite because he said something that is true. Progressive Jewish people helped groups that are now responsible for the vile anti-semitism we now see throughout the country and the West. They helped the very leftists who now seek to destroy them. Progressive Jewish people take it as an anti-Semitic insult if you point it out.

Elon Musk indelicately referenced the Progressive Jewish support of anti-Semitic groups on X. Major ad companies then pulled their ads and are attempting to destroy X, the only real free speech platform.

He had the guts to tell them off at the New York Times Deal Book Summit despite the threat. I don’t like the choice of words, but he really has guts. These super wealthy and powerful people are blackmailing him. They will destroy X if he doesn’t fall in line. He told them what he thinks about that.

New York Times Deal Book Summit? https://t.co/nxEFtb4MgB — DragonSlapR (@DragonSlap) November 29, 2023

That’s just my opinion, which isn’t important. Watch the entire interview and see what you think—the NY Times turned off comments on their site, censoring all of us, making his point.

