Dems New Plan: Pretend Every Biden Screw Up Is a Cheap Fake

The media is trying to convince everyone that all the video clips we’ve seen of Joe Biden in a confused or bizarre state are fakes. According to the Grabien report below, the media spent 49 hours spreading their deep fake stories in the last three days.

One clip of Biden looking confused at the last fundraiser was maybe slightly exaggerated, and the media and Biden’s spokesperson, KJP, are trying to use that to convince you that none of what you have seen is true.

The narrative is that Biden is sharp and right on top of things.

“They are cheap fake videos,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed this week. “They are done in bad faith.”

That’s the strategy – don’t believe your lying eyes. It just might work because it’s so hard to believe Uncle Joe is the leader of the free world. He’s a nasty elderly man with a poor memory who often doesn’t know where he is.

ORDERS RECEIVED: In the last 3 days, the corporate media has spent 49 hours circulating the White House’s “cheap fakes” talking point pic.twitter.com/1R3tPmm7To — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 19, 2024

In the next clip, as someone walks behind Biden to keep him from falling and he struggles to get in the van, surely this is a cheap fake or deep fake.

Could he get in the van any slower and actually be moving?

Looking forward to the AP fact check on this cheap fake fakery

pic.twitter.com/nLtRymOheo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2024



Here is another incident. While speaking at a White House event marking the 12th anniversary of Barack Obama’s unconstitutional DACA program, Biden forgot the name of his Homeland Security Secretary.

“My name is Joe Biden,” he said. “I’m Jill Biden’s husband. And thanks to all the members of the Congress and Homeland Security — Secretary — I yuyuyuyuyuyuyu I’m not sure I’m going to introduce you all the way.”

Then he said, “But all kidding aside, Secretary Mayorkas, as well as Secretary Becerra, advocates and families for law enforcement, faith leaders, everybody who is here.”

He wasn’t kidding, and this is a real clip:

Believe everything they tell you and not what you see. He’s sharp, stately, and has a photographic memory.

SUPERCUT! Corporate media: Don’t believe your lying eyes, Biden’s never been sharper! pic.twitter.com/FW6e2ZPT5i — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2024

Surely, this next one is a really good cheap deep fake.

I am now questioning all Biden videos. Was this the original cheap fake? Surely this wasn’t real. pic.twitter.com/LUlKEkKENm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2024

