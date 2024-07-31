Dangerous Venezuelan Gang Has “Green Light” to Kill US Cops

Tren de Aragua is Venezuela’s largest and most vicious criminal organization. We now know that there are over 1,000 Tren de Aragua or TdA gang members in the United States. We also know they have the “green light” from leaders to attack law enforcement. They already have attacked the police. An internal safety bulletin sent out to Border Patrol has warned officers to stay vigilant.

US Customs and Border Protection and the FBI say the gang is established in the US, CNN reported in mid-June.

However, the borders are still open. If Democrats are re-elected, the flood of illegal criminals and worse will continue.

WARNINGS TO COLORADO AND NEW YORK

Border Patrol is warning Colorado and New York to watch out for attacks on law enforcement.

NewsNation obtained an internal safety bulletin sent across the Border Patrol warning that Tren de Aragua (TdA) members were given the “green light” by the organization’s leaders to fire on authorities. According to the bulletin, Denver and New York received credible information about these threats.

“TdA is known to exploit immigrant populations and carry out acts of violent crime,” one alert says.

Officers in New York are being told to remain vigilant and to contact their Strategic Criminal Intelligence Unit or GANG Detective if they make contact with an individual associated with TdA.

As I reported earlier this summer, violent Venezuelan street gang Tren De Aragua infiltrated a migrant camp in the Seattle area.

There are now reportedly more than 1000 TDA members in the U.S. and they’re targeting law enforcement officials. pic.twitter.com/18qKky29tB https://t.co/9bGRIt28QE — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) July 30, 2024

Border Patrol agents said in the bulletin that they should remain cognizant of their surroundings, maintain a heightened sense of awareness, and always wear their body armor.

THE GREEN LIGHT TO KILL LAW ENFORCEMENT

Earlier in July, The NY Post reported that members of the violent Venezuelan gang TdA had the “green light” to attack and open fire on cops in Denver. The information came from a federal memo.

TdA has committed hundreds of crimes. This includes the shootings of two NYPD cops who were trying to arrest one of its members in June.

“Credible human sources from Colorado provided information on TdA [Tren de Aragua] giving a ‘green light’ to fire on or attack law enforcement,” That came from the Chicago Homeland Security Office.

Denver has taken in 42,000 migrants. That is more per capita than any other US city. Many of them are from Venezuela. The blue city mayor invited them in. Now, he’s sending them on planes to Utah.

TdA or Tren de Aragua means “The Aragua Train.” It is a reference to the Aragua region in Venezuela. It has infiltrated the US by sending members posing as asylum seekers across the southern border.

From there, its members have flocked to major US cities, including New York, Chicago, Miami, and Denver, where they engage in money laundering, gun smuggling, theft, and human trafficking, according to reports.

Our US officials knew this and did nothing. The administration knew this and left the borders open.

According to federal data, the US Border Patrol only began tracking the group last year and has recorded catching 70 of its members.

BY MARCH, WARNINGS OF THEIR REIGN OF TERROR

In March, a group of Republican members of Congress led by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and his fellow Republican Representative Ana María Salazar sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to take action by designating the gang as a “transnational criminal organization.”

In the letter, the legislators said, “If left unchecked, they will unleash an unprecedented reign of terror, mirroring the devastation it has already inflicted in communities throughout Central and South America, most prominently in Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru.”

Still, the borders remained open.

MAY WARNINGS IGNORED

TdA specializes in extortion, kidnapping, murder, and sex trafficking. Federal authorities have been warning that the gang is trying to establish itself in the U.S., where police are already linking it to organized crime. The FBI has also warned that the gang could team up with the bloodthirsty MS-13.

Chief Jesse Ownes previously told Fox in an interview that the gang is going to be the “dominant transnational criminal organization throughout the United States. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Over the weekend, USBP agents across Texas arrested 10 subjects affiliated with the Venezuelan gang, “Tren de Aragua.” Keep your eye on this gang. Their criminal activities represent a serious threat to our communities! All 10 subjects will be processed for removal from the US. pic.twitter.com/XAppwRZLWZ — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) May 29, 2024

SEVERE WARNINGS IN JUNE

According to a CNN report, the group’s leadership operated out of the notorious Tocorón prison, which they controlled.

CNN reported in mid-June that for several years, the criminal group has terrorized South American countries. This included Venezuela, its country of origin, as well as Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, and Peru. Retired general Óscar Naranjo, a former vice president of Colombia and chief of the Colombian National Police, warned CNN. He said TdA is “the most disruptive criminal organization operating nowadays in Latin America, a true challenge for the region.”

In Colombia, TdAa and the National Liberation Army “operate sex trafficking networks in the border town of Villa del Rosario. These groups exploit Venezuelan migrants. They force them into sex trafficking. They take advantage of poverty and subject them to debt bondage,” according to the US State Department 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report about Colombia. Police in the region say the organization has victimized thousands through extorsion, drug and human trafficking, kidnapping, and murder.

Still, the borders remained open.

SOME ACTION IN MID-JULY

As CBS7 reported in mid-July, Congressman Tony Gonzales emphasized the need for stronger border security measures In a statement in mid-July. He called for closing asylum loopholes, ending the catch-and-release policy, and increasing repatriation efforts.

TdA is now officially labeled a transnational criminal organization.

“Labeling TDA as a Transnational Criminal Organization is a good first step because it allows these different federal agencies to go after their money, to go after their leadership, and to target the organization in a more structured way. But the real work happens on the ground. The real work happens in these task forces.”

The borders were not closed. Mexico is cooperating until November, but every day, the administration sneaks thousands into the country.