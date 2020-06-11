The American Purge

The left, the Democrats, are purging our history, our literature, our culture, and tearing down statues. They’ve already banned classics like Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.

Bill O’Reilly discussed the purge in the United States which is somewhat reminiscent of the 1930s purge by Joseph Stalin in the Soviet Union. Stalin’s Purge was a strategy declaring individuals the ‘enemy of the people.’ He declared 3 million people enemies of the people and had them killed. We aren’t killing anyone in the USA but we are purging anything the left disagrees with.

Where are the political voices against this? Have your heard anything from Democrats or Republicans?

O’Reilly began his monologue discussing the purge that took place within the past 24 hours, starting with the cancellation of Gone With the Wind, a highly successful, award-winning movie on HBO. Hattie McDaniel was the first black woman to win an Academy Award for her role. It was the highest-grossing film of all time. HBO is virtue signaling that they feel the series is racist and irresponsible, even though it’s an accurate historical depiction. They’re erasing history.

As Bill says, “you can now take anything in our culture and burn them if it doesn’t conform to today’s sensibilities.”

We know the Nazis did that. Stalin did it too.

‘Cops’ was canceled by Paramount because it’s about cops.

At the University of Chicago, an economics professor said, “Black Lives Matter, too bad, per its organization, torpedoed itself. ” For that, he was pilloried by other professors led by one from Michigan and backed up by the despicable Paul Krugman, who want the professor destroyed. The errant professor apologized to save his job.

O’Reilly noted that Krugman is one of the most despicable human beings he has ever met. That is so true. I had an experience with him as well. A man I knew had the first Long Island Tea Party in 2009 in Northport. Krugman came by with his little dog and questioned the person who ran it, who didn’t realize what a dirtbag the man is. The next day, the first article about the Tea Party appeared in the NY Times under his byline. It was inaccurate and vicious.

O’Reilly discussed the desecration of Christopher Columbus’ statues. As O’Reilly said, no one knows if Columbus committed atrocities. There is one Vatican letter written by Columbus and it’s benign. There is no other recorded information.

There’s more, watch:

O’Reilly didn’t know about Cracker Barrel trending today. The liberal/leftists mob thinks the name is offensive. That’s insane and what they are doing is dangerous.

A few samples of what went on today:

Cracker Barrel is trending. Let me tell you, that is a place on name alone I avoided like the plague as a black woman living in the South. And the stories I heard and now see on here is why… they come by that rep honestly pic.twitter.com/mcHMzF4iDn — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) June 10, 2020

Open the door to a Cracker Barrel and you get a whiff of Jim Crow. And biscuits. https://t.co/XhyBfZ5cwl — April (@ReignOfApril) June 10, 2020

the name Cracker Barrel never sat right with me pic.twitter.com/0soAsYcLtR — Rolling Ray Stan Account (@KittyBeeJr) June 10, 2020

The definition of a cracker barrel – suggestive of the friendly homespun character of a country store.

It has nothing to do with ‘cracker.’

